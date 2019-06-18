Ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni demands apology from TV show host JJ Tabane

Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has hauled TV show host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane to a complaints commission.

Myeni's complaint to the BCCSA comes after Tabane, during his #YourViews show on NewzroomAfrika, questioned Myeni’s credentials and ability to be in charge of anything, suggesting that the national carrier finances collapsed under her watch.

In a letter, she asks the broadcasting complaints body to order JJ Tabane to retract remarks that she must not be allowed to be in charge of anything.

“… the latest saga at SAA with the resignation of now former CEO Vuyani Jarana, shows that despite Myeni’s departure the airline remains beset with problems; operational and political in nature,” Myeni’s letter reads.

Tabane suggested that Myeni was not qualified to be in charge of the SAA board.

“… you’re going to have to agree by consensus who is the best person to run the airline, who is best persons to be directors, to be chairperson, now you can imagine Dudu Myeni would not make it if they say bring your CV.