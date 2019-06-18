Ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni demands apology from TV show host JJ Tabane
Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has hauled TV show host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane to a complaints commission.
Myeni's complaint to the BCCSA comes after Tabane, during his #YourViews show on NewzroomAfrika, questioned Myeni’s credentials and ability to be in charge of anything, suggesting that the national carrier finances collapsed under her watch.
In a letter, she asks the broadcasting complaints body to order JJ Tabane to retract remarks that she must not be allowed to be in charge of anything.
“… the latest saga at SAA with the resignation of now former CEO Vuyani Jarana, shows that despite Myeni’s departure the airline remains beset with problems; operational and political in nature,” Myeni’s letter reads.
Tabane suggested that Myeni was not qualified to be in charge of the SAA board.
“… you’re going to have to agree by consensus who is the best person to run the airline, who is best persons to be directors, to be chairperson, now you can imagine Dudu Myeni would not make it if they say bring your CV.
"I doubt whether she can even write her CV, let alone if that CV even exists because her CV would say hayi ndiyamazi ubaba (I know baba), that’s her CV,” Tabane said on the show.
This, according to Myeni is false and unsubstantiated. She has now asked the BCCSA to order Tabane to corroborate his information by facts, failing which he must retract and apologise within seven days.
The letter was sent to the complaints commission on Thursday.
“Tabane’s claims that “Mrs Dudu Myeni must not be allowed to run anything...” and the allegations that people like her make life impossible for competent professionals who “can run these things” must be corroborated by fact. Again, I challenge Tabane to provide proof of his wild claims or retract and apologise,” Myeni said.
She goes on to say that his comments were not backed by any facts and must therefore “state clearly that this was a baseless and personal attack on my being”.
NewzroomAfrika's spokesperson Zamahlasela Gabela said: "We're aware of the BCCSA complaint, and are in contact with them regarding the matter."