'Board ignored my advice on R15bn loan,' ex-SAA treasurer tells state capture inquiry

Former SA Airways (SAA) head of treasury Cynthia Stimpel told the state capture inquiry on Thursday how chairperson Dudu Myeni and her board may have flouted procurement regulations when appointing a little-known company to source R15bn for the airline in 2015.

Stimpel, who was SAA's acting group treasurer at the time, said the two options that her team recommended to the board - which were recommended after an extensive procurement process - were completely ignored.

Instead, the board ordered that SAA appoint the Free State Development Corporation to provide the funds for SAA's capital restructuring project.

According to Stimpel, after SAA issued a request for proposal (RFP) in February 2015, SeaCrest Investments proposed that it would lend the entire R15bn at an interest rate of 5.8%.

However, after a due diligence was conducted, SAA found that SeaCrest would not be providing the capital directly; the majority of the money would instead be supplied by a company called Grissag.