Good news on the HIV front. Eshowe‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ an area where one in four people are living with HIV‚ has reached the UNAids goals‚ known as 90-90-90.

In other words‚ 90% of people living with HIV in the area know their status‚ 90% of HIV-positive people who know their status are on antiretroviral treatment‚ and 90% of these have suppressed the virus in their blood.

This is one year before the 2020 deadline‚ according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)‚ which has been running an HIV project called Bending the Curves in partnership with the department of health in Eshowe. It covers 10 clinics and two hospitals.

A survey of over 3‚000 people conducted in 2018‚ the results of which have recently been analysed‚ confirms that the targets have been reached. The survey found that 90% of people living with HIV knew their status‚ 94% of those were on antiretroviral treatment‚ and 95% of those had a suppressed viral load. By comparison‚ SA nationally is estimated to be at 85-71-86.