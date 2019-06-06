Shaun Reynolds has cracked the nod ahead of Elton Jantjies in the Lions’ starting line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park.

Reynolds who acquitted himself well as Jantjies’ replacement against the Stormers will be in the No10 jersey while the Springbok has earned a spot on the bench.

Jantjies was stood down for last week’s clash for breaking team protocol.

“Shaun was good last week‚” said forwards coach Phillip Lemmer.

“He didn’t do anything wrong. He is good for the team and the system.

"You have to reward the guy when he plays well‚” underlined Lemmer.

Reynolds also got the thumbs up from captain Malcolm Marx.

“Judging from last week’s performance he did really well. He led the team well in terms of being the general‚” said Marx.

The Lions gave the starting team that did duty against the Stormers a vote of confidence but Marx stressed the team has moved on from what was arguably their best performance of the season.

The forwards excelled last week and naturally Lemmer‚ who oversees their inner workings‚ was thrilled.

“The last two weeks they have really put up their hands. Vincent (Tshituka) was perfect on Saturday. It is a team effort and he could only do as well because of the tight five.

"The way Carlu Sadie and Dylan Smith scrummed definitely gave the loosies the opportunity to do their own business as well‚” explained Lemmer.

The Hurricanes‚ however‚ will pose a much different challenge to the blunt on attack Stormers.

Apart from being comfortable with ball in hand‚ the Hurricanes were also treacherously tetchy against the Sharks.

“That is one thing we know about them‚” said Lemmer.

“Their coach John Plumtree really focuses on the breakdown. They want to disrupt‚ they want to be ugly‚ they want to be in your face.

“Physically upfront that is where it will start. The Sharks and the Hurricanes are always physical. That is how they play their game. I don’t know if that frayed tempers as well.”

The Hurricanes have surprisingly opted to start hooker Dane Coles and Ardie Savea off the bench.

“We are not sure if they want to put a strong bench on in the second half‚” said Lemmer.

“Three o’clock in the afternoon‚ in the past it went against them. I don’t know if they want to pick their strongest bench just for that reason.

“It is almost like knock outs already. You have to keep going and winning‚ and keep everyone motivated and on the same page.”

The Hurricanes halfbacks TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett‚ who played their first match as a partnership in 2012‚ will celebrate their 100th match together on Saturday.

Lions - Andries Coetzee; Courtnall Skosan‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Vorster‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Shaun Reynolds‚ Ross Cronje; Kwagga Smith‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Cyle Brink; Marvin Orie‚ Stephan Lewies; Carlu Sadie‚ Malcolm Marx (captain)‚ Dylan Smith.

Substitutes: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Nathan McBeth‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Reinhard Nothnagel‚ Marnus Schoeman; Nic Groom Elton Jantjies‚ Tyrone Green.