Cyril says Bosasa money paid to his son separate to R500k for campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained he did not lie to parliament and that the R500,000 donation from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was paid to his presidential campaign and not to his son Andile.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the presidency said the money paid to Andile’s company, Blue Crane Capital, is not linked to the donation made to the CR17 campaign.

The presidency confirmed that Blue Crane Capital received a total of R2m from Bosasa, now African Global Operations (AGO), for consultancy work which is separate to the R500,000 paid to the campaign which had nothing to do with Andile.

The money was paid to the CR17 campaign through an attorney's trust account used for fundraising for the campaign. This was done to hide the identities of the donors.

However, it is not clear why Watson informed former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter that the donation to the campaign was for Andile who it seems was not part of his father’s campaign.

"I wasn't aware of what the relationship was and why [Watson] would make a payment to the son of the deputy president of South Africa," Venter told the state capture commission of inquiry.