Minister Senzo Mchunu ready to face public sector challenges

However, Mchunu said he would ensure that under his watch, appointments will be done within the confines of the law.

"You enforce them and make sure that whenever there's a need to appoint a public servant, it is in accordance with the spirit and letter of what it should be," he said.

The commission had warned that the inconsistency in organisational structures across ministries, gave the impression that some ministers were superior or more favoured than others.

Mchunu, who narrowly missed out on the ANC secretary-general position to Ace Magashule at its national conference in 2017, is a former teacher, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education and premier.

In the run-up to the Nasrec conference, Mchunu threw his weight behind president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed former president Jacob Zuma.

Cracks began to show in the KwaZulu-Natal camp when Mchunu was forced to step down as premier by a competing faction in 2016 that had preferred Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mchunu said his support for Ramaphosa was based on the principle that has guided leadership succession in the ANC over many years.

Asked if he had addressed the manner in which he was unceremoniously removed as premier with the camp that was behind him being axed, the minister said that has not materialised.

"I have moved on, even though there were things that were never addressed with my life except that I do have a record that I can't remove that I was fired.

"In terms of being sore, I have no concern beyond the fact that it's a permanent record, but I am clear in my conscience because those are faults of human beings rather than actual reflection of reality," he said.

Mchunu, a newcomer in national government, is one of nine ministers who hail from KwaZulu-Natal. He holds a BA degree from Unisa, with majors in education and international relations, among other qualifications.