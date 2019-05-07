'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident facing mob eviction

An Alexandra man says he is willing to die for the house he was rightfully allocated by government - this after community members tried to evict him at the weekend.

"You can only take me out of my house only when I am dead. This is my house and I applied for it," a despairing Gibson Ncube said while seated on the brown couch of his Alexandra home.

Broken glass photo frames hang above his head.

The two-bedroom duplex belonging to Ncube is situated in a narrow street in the township. Ncube applied for the house back in the 1960s, but was moved into it in 2010.

For him and his family, it has always been home. But they had been facing eviction threats by community members in the township since December last year.

He said his family had been victimised by community members who had been demanding the papers of the house over the past few months.