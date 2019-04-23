Mkhwebane says responses to Sars probe may have been 'co-ordinated'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes responses to her investigation into public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan might have been “co-ordinated”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday - in which she confirmed granting Gordhan a deadline extension for him to submit documents to her office - Mkhwebane raised concerns about a meeting that allegedly took place after she had subpoenaed various implicated parties.

The investigation is in connection with allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the executive ethics code, and irregular and unlawful activities by Gordhan. These date back to his time as SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner.

Gordhan now has until May 3 to submit the documents.

In a statement, the public protector’s office said: “Advocate Mkhwebane would further like to bring to the attention of the public the fact that her office has received allegations to the effect that, shortly after the implicated parties were served with subpoenas, Sars held a meeting attended by most of the parties and that, at the meeting concerned, the kind of responses she received from the institution and the minister were co-ordinated.”