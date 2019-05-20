Boxing promoters send SOS to sponsors

Boxing hardly enjoys the recognition - or a fraction of it - that other sporting codes get from the corporate world.

Why is that?

This question was asked by promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu on Friday night after his Rumble Africa Promotions was voted 2018 Boxing SA's Promoter of the Year.

"BSA and the government must look into this. We all know that this is the sport of the poorest of the poor," said Ntuthu.

In 2004, boxing - the Cinderella of the sporting world in South Africa - enjoyed massive sponsorship from Vodacom (R27m), SuperSport (R8m) and Distell (R4.3m).

The deals were valid for three years. The three companies waved the sport goodbye after Mthobi Tyamzashe's time in office ended.

Despite its financial challenges, the board of BSA promised R15,000 to the winners in seven categories from Friday's awards dinner.