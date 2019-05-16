South Africa

One week later and some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are voting again

By Naledi Shange - 16 May 2019 - 11:46
Some residents of Nelson Mandela Bay will head back to the polls this week for local by-elections.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Just a week after the country went to the polls on May 8, there is already another set of votes to take place.

The Electoral Commission confirmed that two by-elections would take place on Wednesday, both in the hotly-contested Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Councillor positions in the municipality, for Wards 35 and 37, are vacant after the two Democratic Alliance members who previously held the positions had their party memberships terminated.

Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins were removed from the party for siding with a coalition government against the DA.

According to the IEC, in the 2016 local government election, the voter turnout in Ward 35 was 68.64% and the DA candidate won 86.83% of valid votes. In Ward 37, the voter turnout was 65.08% and the DA candidate won 68.66% of valid votes.

Candidates from the ANC, ACDP, DA, PA and the newly-formed Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party are expected to contest for the vacant positions.

