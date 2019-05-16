Our definition of 'jobs' remains a political joke

Now that elections are over, I want to see the imaginary "Government Jobs Factory" that the ANC, the DA and the EFF had been lying about to SA youth in the last three months.

In the meantime, African foreign nationals are doing our nails, hair, tailoring, motor mechanics, brick-making, building, cleaning and selling us groceries in their tuck shops.

They send lots of money back home. All we South Africans think about is to start work life by taking selfies in the office.

Our definition of "jobs" will surely remain a political joke until we wake up to see how much we have corrupted our minds with colonial mindsets.

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK