With elections done and dusted, focus should now shift to state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has taken a back seat for a while, but now that the elections have come and gone, and though all eyes will continue to be on Cyril Ramaphosa, hopefully the inquiry into state capture will grab our attention as well.

Those of us who continued to keep our eyes on the inquiry heard Popo Molefe's astounding testimony, labelling former Transnet's top executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama as "architects of state capture".

Molefe's testimony was echoed by Transnet's executive head of governance Peter Volmink who testified that certain contracts (tenders) at the parastatal during the trio's tenure were classified confidential which the chairperson of the commission described as "something strange".

Volmink added there was a real financial danger to keeping tenders secret.

Even though the evidence thus far seems so damning, it is interesting that the NPA, the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit are allegedly all relying on the commission of inquiry into state capture in order to investigate and prosecute all who have committed unbelievable graft that involved then president Jacob Zuma, some of his lieutenants in cabinet, in government, in parastatals and elsewhere.