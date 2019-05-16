Malema cherishes vote of confidence in the EFF
Following the party's good showing across all provinces in the country during the elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says the party’s strides show that South Africans have faith in his party.
Speaking to journalists at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Malema elaborated how the party performed.
"When comparing the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the EFF recorded the most tremendous growth, meaning that more and more South Africans have confidence in the struggle for economic freedom," he said.
"As a result of the 2019 elections, the EFF has 103 members of parliament and members of provincial legislatures - with 44 in the National Assembly, nine in the National Council of Provinces, and 50 MPs," Malema enthused.
He also commended the people of KwaZulu-Natal for recording the highest number of votes during the elections. Following the party's "dismal" performance in the local government elections in 2016, Malema dissolved all EFF branches in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape for poor performance.
From the EFF's own performance in the recent elections, to Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC conundrum and the rise of the FF+ - these are the highlights from the EFF's media conference on May 16 2019.
The EFF increased its share of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal from 70,000 in 2014 to just under 350,000 in 2019.
EFF MPs Marshall Dlamini and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were deployed to KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to boost the party's efforts.
"We particularly welcome the fact that the EFF is now the official opposition in three provinces, and has shown tremendous growth in the province of KwaZulu-Natal," said Malema, who was flanked by the top leadership of the party.
"KZN is the cherry on top, we are more than happy with KZN. We actually surprised ourselves in KZN. We thank the leadership in KZN which did not refuse to be led, because in other provinces you get people who refuse to be led," said Malema.
The EFF's performance at the polls saw the removal of the DA as official opposition in North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The red berets are now the official opposition in these provinces.
Malema also attributed the growth of the party to relentless, militant and hardworking ground forces who responded to the call to speak to each and every voter.