Malema cherishes vote of confidence in the EFF

Following the party's good showing across all provinces in the country during the elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says the party’s strides show that South Africans have faith in his party.

Speaking to journalists at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Malema elaborated how the party performed.

"When comparing the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the EFF recorded the most tremendous growth, meaning that more and more South Africans have confidence in the struggle for economic freedom," he said.

"As a result of the 2019 elections, the EFF has 103 members of parliament and members of provincial legislatures - with 44 in the National Assembly, nine in the National Council of Provinces, and 50 MPs," Malema enthused.

He also commended the people of KwaZulu-Natal for recording the highest number of votes during the elections. Following the party's "dismal" performance in the local government elections in 2016, Malema dissolved all EFF branches in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape for poor performance.