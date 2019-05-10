"We will bring the ANC down" says Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is adamant that the ANC will not win the Gauteng province with an outright majority.

Speaking on the sidelines at the Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Thursday evening, a confident Shivambu warned those sympathetic to the governing party not to get too excited as voting had not been completed.

"One thing which we can categorically say right now is that there will not be an outright winner in Gauteng. So those Twitter fools and all sort of semi illiterate people who were celebrating the victory of the ANC, did so prematurely," said Shivambu.