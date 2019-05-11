Parliament seat allocation: ANC loses 19 spots as EFF gains

As the IEC declares the elections free and fair, the African National Congress (ANC) breathes a sign of relief after being able to retain its national majority.

The ANC lost 19 seats in the 2019 National and provincial elections, earning only 230 seats compared to the 249 they obtained in the 2014 elections.

The governing party, however remained the majority in the National Assembly which accommodates a total of 400 seats.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to draw large numbers back to the ANC after the party lost two key Metros in the 2016 municipal elections.

Independent Electoral Commission chairperson Glen Mashinini announced the results at the National Results Operation Centre on Saturday. This was three days after over 17 million South Africans went to the polls.

Delivering his speech after the declaration of the results, Ramaphosa thanked South African citizens for expressing their keen interest in the elections.

"Our people have spoken and they have done so clearly and emphatically. They have voted for a united South Africa in which all they realise their potential. They voted for a more equal society free from poverty and hunger. They voted for a country that they want to see at peace with itself, its continent and with the world at large," said Ramaphosa.