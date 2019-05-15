Heroin worth R60m confiscated in Mpumalanga

Three men were arrested on Tuesday after they were found in possession of drugs worth R60m in Mpumalanga.

The suspects between the ages of 27 and 35 were arrested along the N4 highway near Kaapmuiden after police stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle.

“Police received information about two Toyota Prados with Mozambican registration numbers that were traveling along that route carrying a massive consignment believed to be heroin. The vehicles fitting that description were spotted and intercepted whereupon one of them attempted to flee but was no match for the police.