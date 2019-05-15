South Africa

Heroin worth R60m confiscated in Mpumalanga

By Mandla Khoza - 15 May 2019 - 09:19
Colonel Bhembe said it has become the norm for drug dealers to use the N4 route from Mozambique to smuggle drugs through the Lebombo Border.
Colonel Bhembe said it has become the norm for drug dealers to use the N4 route from Mozambique to smuggle drugs through the Lebombo Border. 
Image: Supplied

Three men were arrested on Tuesday after they were found in possession of drugs worth R60m in Mpumalanga. 

The suspects between the ages of 27 and 35 were arrested along the N4 highway near Kaapmuiden after police stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle. 

“Police received information about two Toyota Prados with Mozambican registration numbers that were traveling along that route carrying a massive consignment believed to be heroin. The vehicles fitting that description were spotted and intercepted whereupon one of them attempted to flee but was no match for the police. 

Bus passenger at Zim border bust with tik worth R2m hidden in purses

A woman trying to enter South Africa on a bus via Beitbridge was stopped in her tracks when customs officers found purses full of drugs in her ...
News
3 days ago

"Upon being searched, drugs were found stashed on the spare wheels of the vehicles,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe. 

Bhembe said it has become the norm for drug dealers to use the N4 route from Mozambique to smuggle drugs through the Lebombo Border. 

“Last month at a roadblock held during the launch of Operation Easter Safety Campaign, another package of heroin to the tune of R2.5m was confiscated, also along the N4 on the outskirts of Nelspruit. Our officers and other law enforcement agencies have been on the alert of this act by drug dealers,” said Bhembe

Zim police bust teens heading to 'mother' of all drug-fueled parties

Bulawayo police have arrested teenagers in possession of sex-enhancing drugs, condoms and alcohol on their way to a party in Zimbabwe's ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X