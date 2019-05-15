Search on for female premier in North West

Are you a woman and ready to lead government in the North West?

The ANC is looking for you.

The party's top-six officials are searching for a capable woman to lead the North West government, otherwise current premier Job Mokgoro will keep the job.

Sowetan understands the three names the province sent to the ANC special national executive committee (NEC) meeting were those of Desbo Mohono, Kenetswe Mosenogi and Mokgoro.

Mohono was a member of the disbanded North West provincial executive committee (PEC) and is the current MEC for agriculture.

Mosenogi was deputy secretary-general of the ANC Youth League during Julius Malema's era.

The NEC wanted to replace Mokgoro with a woman but did not think the names of those submitted were suitable.

Sowetan understands that the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) was angered that out of eight provinces only two women, in Free State and Mpumalanga, would be premiers. Those who attended the special NEC meeting said ANCWL leaders argued that the ANC was not ready for women to lead and that they were not appreciated despite being in the majority.