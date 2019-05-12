Jealous ex due in court for trying to kill woman, new boyfriend

A 34-year-old North West man is expected to appear in court on Monday after allegedly seriously wounding his ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage during which her new man was shot and hit with a panga.

Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the suspect will be in the dock of the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court to face two counts of attempted murder.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who was armed with a pistol, went to a house in which his ex-girlfriend stays with her current boyfriend" on Friday, at Selosesha section in Morokweng near Vryburg.

"He found the duo and shot both of them in their upper bodies. It is alleged that the suspect also hit the current boyfriend on the head with a panga and fled the scene."

Funani said they were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Police managed to trace and arrest the suspect.