Ignoring violence in prisons comes back to haunt us

As South Africans, we have murdered more than 500,000 of our own since the dawn of democracy in 1994, according to the Institute of Race Relations.

This means that, while we have not been at war, a large number of our fellow citizens have died violent deaths at the hands of their compatriots.

The institute's crime analyst Kerwin Lebone had this to say while releasing the statistics: "South Africans live with horrific levels of violent crime. While the murder rate has fallen since 1994, at 31.9 per 100,000 people, it remains one of the highest in the world."

Lebone added that South Africans were more likely to be murdered than the residents of countries affected by terror. Although shocking, these statistics shouldn't surprise us at all because our society has institutionalised the violence of men against men in the first place. Society gives men badges of honour for being violent.

We drive recklessly and we are praised because "this is how boys are". Men have institutionalised self-destruction.

For example, after football, rugby or cricket matches, there is no outrage from society when men, dissatisfied with the score or the referee's decision, resort to hurling chairs at each other.