Teens accused of deadly Colorado school shooting set to be charged

The two Colorado teenagers accused of opening fire with handguns at their Denver-area charter school this week, killing one classmate and wounding eight others, were due to return to court on Friday for the formal filing of charges.

Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, who was listed on the court docket by the name Maya Elizabeth McKinney but who identifies as male, were both arrested on suspicion of a single count of first-degree murder and 29 counts of attempted murder immediately after Tuesday's shooting.

During separate initial court appearances on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Theresa Slade ordered them held without bond pending a presentment of actual charges.

District Attorney George Brauchler told reporters following those proceedings that he will inform the court on Friday whether he will charge McKinney as an adult or juvenile.

If a juvenile is charged as an adult under Colorado law, the defense can still request that the case be transferred to juvenile court.

If the defense invokes that right, a lengthy process ensues to determine how the case will proceed, according to Bob Grant, a former Colorado district attorney.