All systems go for announcement of election results

It is unlikely that the announcement of the 2019 national and provincial elections results will be halted or postponed.

This after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) wrote to disgruntled political parties who had sought to interdict the announcement saying their demands, including that the elections be rerun, were unreasonable and unlawful.

“The commission noted that only it was empowered by law to adjudicate on the outcome of elections, declare the outcome and announce results,” the IEC said on Saturday, hours before the scheduled announcement.

“Aggrieved parties had ample recourse to raise objections through the normal objection process and, if still unsatisfied, to appeal decisions of the commission in court.”

The political parties felt the elections were marred by irregularities which rendered them neither free nor fair.