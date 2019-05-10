Trio freed for 'bullying' IEC officials

At least three people, including a community leader in Vuwani, Venda, have been released on bail following their arrest for contravening the Electoral Act.

Two of the men were granted bail of R5,000 each in the Giyani magistrate's court yesterday. Victor Mabundza, 35, and Vutomi Maluleke, 30, are accused of blocking IEC officials from entering a house where a senior citizen was set to cast her special vote at Guwela village outside Giyani on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the court proceedings, defence lawyer Silence Mthombeni said the state did not have a case against his clients.

"Maluleke was not even at the scene on that day. He was at work. Mabundza was [also] not there when the whole incident happened.

He only came later because people had gathered there," Mthombeni said.

He said he was optimistic the state will withdraw the charges against his clients. The case was postponed to June for further investigations.