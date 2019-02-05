"I am a pre-school teacher and a mother. My job is to protect children. People are saying that what I did was stupid and are asking why I didn't run. But at the time‚ my head wasn't telling me to run. It was telling me to protect the children‚" she said.

Skanke said family friends were leaving around 7.40pm when the incident occurred.

A pregnant mother and her daughter were in one car‚ while the two other children were in the other one.

Skanke carried her three-year-old son on her hip while her four-year-old son was in the house.

Video footage of the incident shows Skanke manually closing the gate on the armed men before she is joined by her friend to help her.

However‚ shots are fired and her friend‚ the father of the three-year-old girl seated in one of the cars‚ falls to the ground.

Skanke did not give up and continued to keep the gunmen at bay until they fled.

"All I could think was what would happen if they entered the premises. I was trying to stall them so the children could run out of the vehicles but I also didn't want them to enter the property because I don't know what they wanted and I feared what they would do to the children‚" she said.

Skanke said the reality of the traumatic incident has hit her and she had been emotional since Saturday night.