Parties meet IEC over alleged double voting

The party liaison committee (PLC) met with the IEC on Thursday morning to discuss alleged double voting at some stations during Wednesday's national elections.

These are representatives of all political parties that appeared on the national and provincial ballot papers.

The meeting chaired by IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo discussed that some people had complained they washed away the ink on their thumbs which proved they had voted, as well as allegations of people voting more than once.

On Thursday, an IFP leader who attended the meeting confirmed that the allegations were put by parties before the IEC.

Albert Mncwanyo said the IEC agreed to do scientific samples from the stations where the allegations were made to test the extent of the problem.

"Obviously we are responsible citizens, we will not want to delay the announcement of the elections but it is only fair for the IEC to investigate," Mncwanyo said.

"We are meeting with the IEC again as political parties today at 3pm but it may not have the answers by then," he said.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe pleaded ignorance about the meeting, saying he was not a member of the PLC.

When asked about the decline in ANC support as the results were coming in, he said his party was leading and it would still govern.

By 11.30am, the ANC was still leading with about 30% of the votes in.