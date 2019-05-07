Exercise your right to vote, don't take it for granted

The much-anticipated day is finally here.

Tomorrow, millions of South Africans will be queueing at polling stations across the country to cast their votes and decide on who will run the national and provincial governments over the next five years.

It has been a fiercely contested election and, with a day to go, it is hard to predict what would happen.

For any country that has been holding elections for a while, it is possible that some of its citizens may start to take this right for granted.

Some may be tempted to treat the day as a mere public holiday and not even bother to go out to vote.

That would still be their right to do so as the freedom to vote also means the right not to cast your vote for any of the parties on offer, if you are not happy with them.