Exercise your right to vote, don't take it for granted
The much-anticipated day is finally here.
Tomorrow, millions of South Africans will be queueing at polling stations across the country to cast their votes and decide on who will run the national and provincial governments over the next five years.
It has been a fiercely contested election and, with a day to go, it is hard to predict what would happen.
For any country that has been holding elections for a while, it is possible that some of its citizens may start to take this right for granted.
Some may be tempted to treat the day as a mere public holiday and not even bother to go out to vote.
That would still be their right to do so as the freedom to vote also means the right not to cast your vote for any of the parties on offer, if you are not happy with them.
However, as Sowetan, we would like to encourage our readers to go out in their numbers to express their views on the ballot paper.
Voting is too important for both the present and the future to leave it to others.
Over the last few years we have seen how important it is to have the right quality of parliamentarians if the state, and all its apparatus, are to properly function and be accountable.
As a newspaper, we have decided not to endorse any specific political party for this election, even though endorsement is an acceptable practice in most democracies where the press is free and fair.
As a newspaper, we believe that this period is neither for the politicians nor the chattering classes, including us in the media, to tell you what you ought to do.
It is your voice as the voter that matters and nothing else.
What we would appeal for though is that as you head to the polls you should do so with the goal of making our country a much better place than it is today.
This means considering voting for political parties that would help transform South Africa from a racially unequal society to one where one's race does not determine access to opportunities.
Much of our current problems - from state corruption to violent crime in the streets - are directly linked to the fact that we are the most unequal society in the world. We need a parliament that makes it its primary duty to change this situation.