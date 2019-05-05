Shock at the death of top political journalist Ngwako Modjadji in a hit and run incident

City Press journalist Ngwako Modjadji has died in what is believed to have been a hit and run incident in Soweto on Saturday night.

Colleagues in the media fraternity and politicians expressed their shock after news of Modjadji's death came out.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) also released a statement expressing their sadness. At the time of his death, Modjadji was working as a political journalist at City Press newspaper after having worked at the Sowetan and the Citizen newspapers.

City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya said Modjadji was one of the country’s leading political writers.

“He had incredible energy and enthusiasm, and his understanding of political dynamics gave him an ability to spot a story from afar. And once he got the scent of a story, he chased it until he got it. South African journalism has lost one of its shining lights,” Makhanya said.

Sanef secretary- general Moipone Malefane, who worked with Modjadji at the Sowetan, described Modjadji as a humble person.