It's comfortable for me now to say vote ANC, says Mbeki

The ushering in of a "new dawn" has convinced ex-president Thabo Mbeki to openly campaign for the ANC more than 10 years since his removal from power.

Following his recall as SA president in 2008, Mbeki has never openly convinced anyone to vote for the ruling party.

"It becomes comfortable for me now to say vote ANC, the organisation is trying to make a detailed commitment," he told the media yesterday at the ANC pavilion at the Rand Show in Nasrec, Johannesburg. "It's made in specific terms and, in this context, we don't want to continue veering off course and say we have a good story to tell while we are off track.

"These are very important observations. It was very important that the ANC should say that, to say to the people of South Africa, we recognise that there are these things and the language is very strong. When you say that you veered off course, to veer off course, instead of going that way you go this way, that's a very serious observation to me."