Mbeki hints at Zuma's 'good story' hypocrisy as he throws weight behind ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki has taken a swipe at his successor Jacob Zuma for applying double standards.

Without mentioning Zuma by name during a question-and-answer session at the ANC’s pavilion at the Rand Easter Show on Tuesday, Mbeki said it was hypocritical of Zuma to be preaching that the ANC has good news to tell.

“You’d recall for many years, we have had a different approach to this issue where you had people saying we’ve got a good story to tell. As they were busy veering off course, they were saying they’ve got a good story to tell,” said Mbeki.

In 2014, Zuma said South Africa has a good story to tell, when he was addressing masses during the commemoration of Human Rights Day in Sharpeviile.