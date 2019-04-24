KZN death toll after flash floods rises to 51
The death toll in KZN has risen to 51 following flash floods and heavy rains.
Addressing the media in Durban on Tuesday KZN MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the Ugu and King Cetshwayo district municipalities experienced torrential downpours which resulted in further fatalities.
She was speaking ahead of a presidential visit.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a team of national and provincial government officials visiting various sites to inspect building structures which collapsed in the floods.
Durban received more than 200mm of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, more than the average for the entire month of April.
