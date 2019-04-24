South Africa

KZN death toll after flash floods rises to 51

By Orrin Singh - 24 April 2019 - 09:58
Provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube told media on Wednesday that the death toll after the torrential rains in KZN has risen to 51.
Image: THULI DLAMNI

The death toll in KZN has risen to 51 following flash floods and heavy rains.

Addressing the media in Durban on Tuesday KZN MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the Ugu and King Cetshwayo district municipalities experienced torrential downpours which resulted in further fatalities.

She was speaking ahead of a presidential visit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a team of national and provincial government officials visiting various sites to inspect building structures which collapsed in the floods.

Durban received more than 200mm of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, more than the average for the entire month of April.

More than 50 people have been killed in devastating floods which have rocked South Africa's coastal city Durban. The city has also seen extensive damage to property and roads due to the flooding and mud slides caused by 150mm of downpour in a 12-hour period.

