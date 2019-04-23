Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods

A paramedic has described how he and another rescue worker saved a man from an Amanzimtoti house that collapsed on Monday morning due to severe flooding following torrential rains.

Chris Botha, who has worked in emergency services for 43 years, said he received a message about a house collapsing on Amanzimtoti's Rockview Road.

He said he rushed out to the scene at about 7am and saw a number of cars parked outside a home in Rockview Road.

"Someone said that a man had collapsed in the property next door. I waded through some water and had to break the door open to get into the house where I saw a man lying on the kitchen floor. He had fallen but he had previously had a stroke.

"His head was split open above his right eyebrow and he was complaining of pain down his neck. As we were trying to stabilise him, a few people ran inside telling us we needed to get out as the house was going to collapse."