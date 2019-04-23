FF+ goes to Electoral Court to have BLF deregistered as political party

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has approached the Electoral Court to have Black First Land First (BLF) deregistered as a political party.

The party withdrew its first legal attempt against the BLF and instead appealed to the Independent Electoral Commission [IEC] to reverse a decision of its chief electoral officer to register the party. The IEC dismissed their appeal.

On Tuesday, party leaders explained that their decision to withdraw the case the first time around was on procedural grounds. They had to exhaust all process available in the law before going to the Electoral Court, the party said.

The FF Plus is arguing that the chief electoral officer violated the law by registering the BLF as a political party. This is because in its constitution, the BLF states that their membership is only open to black people.

The FF Plus argues this goes against section 16(1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act, which states that the IEC may not register a political party that does not allow membership of the party based on race, colour or ethnicity.