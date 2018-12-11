BLF stands by call to kill white people

The call to kill five white people for every black person has been taken out of context, says Black First Land First.

Even though the party is doubling down on its stance that it will kill five white people for every black person killed by what it terms are "agents of Johann Rupert", its president Andile Mngxitama said on Tuesday the comments are a warning to billionaire Rupert.

At the same media briefing, Mngxitama said the party had roped in former members of Zimbabwe’s liberation army to train their party members in combat.