We can't let terror smash world peace

The Easter weekend is an important period, especially among those of the Christian faith.

Even for those who do not follow the religion, it is a time of peace and security where most take time off to be with their loved ones.

In our country, unfortunately, it is also one of the weekends where we worry about safety on our roads as the number of fatal accidents tend to increase.

As most travellers continue to return from their holidays, we hope for their safety and that - when road accident statistics for this period are tallied - they will reveal a reduction in the number of fatalities on our roads.

The holy period, according to those of Christian faith, started on a wrong footing when about 13 people perished in northern KwaZulu-Natal following the collapse of a church wall. May their souls rest in peace.

However, when turning abroad, the peace and tranquility that is supposed to characterise the weekend was shattered when about 200 people died following terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.