ANC to report DA over the removal of election posters
Two men were allegedly caught red-handed removing ANC election posters in Midrand on Wednesday.
According to the ANC in Gauteng, the pair indicated that they were acting on the instruction of the DA.
In a statement on Thursday, the governing party's Gauteng branch said it would not take the theft of its property lightly.
"It is becoming apparent that those hell-bent on dislodging the ANC from driving the agenda of socio-economic transformation will stop at nothing in their desperate attempt to derail the well-oiled ANC machinery," the party said.
"This includes the recent trend of the removal of ANC posters across Gauteng. The removal of our posters is a clear sign of desperation on the part of reactionary forces."
The ANC said the incident was in direct violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct and that it would be lodging a complaint with the IEC to look into "this gross infringement of the Code and call for a heavy sanction that will send a strong message to those that seek to undermine our democracy".