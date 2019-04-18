ANC to report DA over the removal of election posters

Two men were allegedly caught red-handed removing ANC election posters in Midrand on Wednesday.

According to the ANC in Gauteng, the pair indicated that they were acting on the instruction of the DA.

In a statement on Thursday, the governing party's Gauteng branch said it would not take the theft of its property lightly.

"It is becoming apparent that those hell-bent on dislodging the ANC from driving the agenda of socio-economic transformation will stop at nothing in their desperate attempt to derail the well-oiled ANC machinery," the party said.

"This includes the recent trend of the removal of ANC posters across Gauteng. The removal of our posters is a clear sign of desperation on the part of reactionary forces."