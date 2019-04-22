"That review application seeks to continue their malicious lies against me and I will not stand for it."

These were the words of Good leader Patricia de Lille who on Monday said she had no choice but to go to the high court to get an interdict preventing the DA from telling "lies" to voters that she had been "fired" as the former mayor of Cape Town.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) found last week that the DA had breached the Electoral Act and the Electoral Code by instructing its call centre operatives to tell voters that De Lille had been fired from the party. The party was ordered to apologise.

But in response‚ the DA said it would it would go to court to set aside that decision.

"The DA scripted this message knowing it to be false. This means they broke the law and breached the Electoral Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct‚" De Lille said in a statement on Monday.

"The IEC ordered them to desist from using the script and to apologise to me within three days. The DA has refused to do so and instead have launched an application to review the IEC’s decision‚" she said.

"The DA have a right to apply to review the IEC decision but they do not have the right to continue to make false statements about me.

"My lawyers have requested the DA to give me an undertaking to stop using their false script‚ saying that they 'fired me'‚ at least until a court has determined the finding of the IEC.

"The DA have unreasonably refused to do so and this forces me to approach the courts‚ once again‚" she said.

De Lille believes that her former party‚ the DA‚ was trying to influence voters and the outcome of the election by continuing to say she was fired.

“This constitutes an infringement of the right of South Africans to free and fair elections and as the Constitutional Court has found: 'without free and fair elections we would have no democracy'‚” she added.