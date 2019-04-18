'We want daughter's killer brought to book'

Almost two years after the brutal murder of Durban University of Technology student Nothando Malu, her family is yet to find closure.

Her family is livid and believes that the wheels of justice are turning too slowly as their daughter's killer has not been found.

"We had pinned our hopes on the justice system but it failed us. It's like reliving the trauma all over again because my daughter's murderer is still roaming the streets," Malu's mother Nokuthula

Duma told Sowetan.

Malu, from the rural village of Zidedele in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, was studying towards a diploma in fashion.

On November 5 2017, Malu, 21, took a taxi from Durban station after writing her year-end exams but never arrived at home.