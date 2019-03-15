Moja Café's future unclear

The future of Soweto's popular Moja Café restaurant hangs in the balance as members of a family that owns the house where it's situated want their property back.

The hangout in Orlando East, which draws a huge number of patrons, is also facing a challenge from the City of Johannesburg, which is taking legal action for alleged property by-law violations.

The house that has been turned into Moja Café belongs to the Motso family, which had apparently warned owner Kutlwano Pitso not to change its use or alter its structure before he did so.

Tsiye Motso told Sowetan the house was a family home considered a treasure by several generations.

"However, he [Pitso] chose to ignore it. We are not against Moja Café, it's a good brand but we feel it was supposed to be built somewhere else, not in our family home," Motso said.

He accused Pitso of relying on "an illegal agreement with only one family member".

He also said the home has been central to a family dispute that started in 2014 between the siblings who were all bequeathed the house by their late parents.

"My dad and aunts have gone to the Johannesburg high court and the judgment was granted that the house belongs to all the children and may not be sold or leased without the consent of all parties involved," Motso said.

He said the family had agreed to maintain the dignity of the house and keep it as a family home where grandchildren can live.