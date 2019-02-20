Diva's Sauces born out of trial and error

It all started as a playful act in the kitchen while preparing home-cooked meals for Devine Mabuela to realise she had the potential and ingredients to start a sauces and marinade business.

Mabuela says she enjoyed making relish and dips in her kitchen in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, by blending different ingredients when preparing marinades for her fiance and his friends' braais.

When Mabuela, 34, lost her job in 2016 her fiance Rolihlahla Melitafa, who is now her business partner, advised her to rather formally start Diva's Sauces, a business producing home-made sauces and marinades.

"I started with LaDiva Peri Peri because I used to make it for every braai occasion. It is now part of a range of seven home-made sauces," says Mabuela.

Mabuela believes the misfortune of losing her job, after which she discovered her business acumen, was a blessing in disguise.

Although the business is thriving, Mabuela says she is still doing it on a part-time basis from her kitchen - they don't have a formal store - and sell online.

The entrepreneur says it has not been smooth sailing, it took some trial and error to perfect the flavours.