Sprout restaurant offering SA's notorious meat lovers a healthy alternative

"I decided to do something I was passionate about, something that I really wanted to do. I saved a lot of money and eventually got to the point where we are now. We are up and running. It hasn't even been a year yet but we've had a a good response from customers," she says.

"We are obviously still in the process of perfecting things. Processes and operations are still being refined behind the scenes but it's been a massive learning curve."

They came up with a menu that features fresh, trendy vegan meals but also options like chicken wraps.

"I knew that I wanted to have a vegan alternative for every single item on the menu. I didn't want them to feel isolated. I also wanted to have sort of an indulgence section, so that you can come with a friend or partner," says Klapthor.

Being new to the industry, Klapthor has come across a number of hurdles in her journey, one of them being dealing with people's misogynist and archaic perceptions of what a restaurant owner looks like.

"One of the things that frustrate me a lot is when a customer walks in and the first male that they see they assume 'oh, you must be the owner'. I'll be standing there greeting them and they'll look straight past me and go for the white guy behind the bar."