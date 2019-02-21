Victim tells of ordeal from Soweto rapist

A Soweto man allegedly prowled the streets of the township in his car offering young attractive women lifts in the evenings - before allegedly robbing and raping them - some at gunpoint.

The 28-year-old is on trial in the Protea magistrate's court after he was allegedly linked to three rapes through his DNA.

Prosecutors believe he may still be connected to other rape cases in the area, and the province at large.

Yesterday, one of the alleged victims testified that the accused gave her a lift when she was waiting for a taxi in Pimville on her way to an evening church service in 2017.

She said a VW Golf pulled in front of her and the accused offered her a lift after asking her where she was going. She said he offered to even drop her off at church in Chiawelo.

"He was very friendly, he said he was going to the same area I was headed to. He then drove with me and made small funny conversations," she told court.

She said she was so unsuspecting and she kept texting on her phone and only realised later that the man had changed the route.

"When I asked him why he had changed the route, he said he was taking a short cut to my church," she said.

She later noticed that they were headed to a secluded area, which had a row of already closed shops where he stopped and demanded that she take off her clothes.

"When I refused, he punched me on the eye and sat on top of me and undressed me," she recalled.

She said the man forcefully pulled down her pants and while tightly holding her hands together and then raped her.

"He then got off me and stepped outside the car to dress up. My handbag was at the back seat, when I tried to reach for it, he bit my hand and took all the money I had."

She said the accused left her there and drove away.

The woman broke down as she recalled her ordeal.