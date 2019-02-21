North West serial rapist jailed for 75 years

A 31-year-old North West man who attacked and raped women at their homes was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Johannes Nengwekhulu was sentenced in the Brits Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty on five charges of rape and one of housebreaking.

“Nengwekhulu’s conviction came after rape cases were registered between 2011 and 2014 in Oukasie location near Brits, whereby women were attacked at their houses in the early morning hours,” said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“It was reported that the accused would forcefully gain entrance into houses, then threaten victims, either with a knife or firearm. He would also instruct the victims to take off their clothes and thereafter rape them without using any protection.”