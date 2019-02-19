National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod has said then-president Jacob Zuma's axing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 had both long- and short-term effects on SA's economy.

MacLeod‚ who was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday‚ said political uncertainty had "real costs" and that Nene's removal had a "long-lasting" impact.

Zuma dropped the axe on Nene during a surprise Cabinet reshuffle in December 2015‚ appointing the little-known ANC backbencher and suspected Gupta family ally Des van Rooyen as his replacement. The move sent the rand into a nosedive and Zuma replaced Van Rooyen four days later.

Citing from a presentation that Treasury had compiled‚ MacLeod said the rand was at R14.59 to the dollar on December 9 before Nene was removed‚ had dropped to R15.27 by the next day and was on R15.90 by December 11.