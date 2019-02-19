Entertainment

Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld has died - Chanel source

By Reuters - 19 February 2019 - 14:12
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld waves before launching the Champs Elysees Christmas lights, in November 22. Lagerfeld died in hospital on Tuesday, a French celebrity online publication reported.
Image: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

German haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85.

Lagerfeld, instantly recognisable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and tinted sun glasses, was best known for his association with Chanel but simultaneously delivered collections for LVMH's Fendi and his own eponymous label.

French celebrity online magazine Purepeople said Lagerfeld died on Tuesday morning after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

A spokesman for Chanel was not immediately available for comment. 

