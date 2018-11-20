'I am not a commodity for sale ... the Guptas learnt that' - Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has lashed out at his critics, including the EFF, saying to the Zondo commission of inquiry: "I am not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too."

Gordhan was speaking on the second day of his testimony before the commission that is probing state capture.

Day one of his testimony saw the red berets protest outside the venue with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu accusing Gordhan of corruption.

"Those who are making allegations outside of this forum should make them under oath and subject themselves to cross examination," said Gordhan.

He further hit back at the EFF saying he was not accountable to bullies.

"I don’t make deals for jobs …. I don’t make deals with smugglers or taxpayers or submit to intimidation or bullying," he said.