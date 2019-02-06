Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson – implicated in wide-scale graft at the state capture inquiry – remains unperturbed by mounting evidence that he paid off government ministers during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

"When it’s finished‚ we can talk – but not now‚" he told sister publication TimesLIVE from the driver's seat of his electric blue BMW outside his home in Johannesburg.

"Let them rant and rave as much as they want‚" Watson added.

A glib Watson‚ wearing a tie emblazoned with the company logo of African Global‚ would not be drawn to comment further.

Many years after its inception and after winning hundreds of millions of rands in state tenders and contracts‚ Bosasa changed its name to the African Global Operations.