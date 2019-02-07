Ex-Bosasa execs shocked at arrest

Agrizzi and Van Tonder's lawyer, advocate Mannie Witz, said his clients were still shocked by the unexpected arrest.

"We don't know what led to this and why it happened. We've been cooperating. We don't know who issued the instruction and started to arrest," Witz said.

He said the Hawks seemingly effected the arrest but somebody issued the instruction.

"We've been working with them and the commission. From what I can see this is from 2008 onwards. it came as a bit of a surprise but we'll work on it. I'm sure there is proper reason for it," Witz said.

"They [his clients] were pretty surprised and pretty taken aback. They are giving their full cooperation and assistance to try and help the country, to try and sort all these things out. They know what they have testified about [at the commission] but the arrest came as a bit of a surprise," he said.

Sowetan has learnt that a former correctional services commissioner was among those facing arrest on the matter.