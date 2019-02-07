Following the arrest of five high-profile suspects‚ including whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi‚ on Tuesday‚ the Hawks have said more arrests could follow.

“I think the country can take into confidence the fact that we take these matters very seriously‚ and I think there is still more that is going to come out of this‚” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi made the remarks at Pretoria’s Specialised Commercial Crime Court‚ where Agrizzi‚ Andries van Tonder‚ Frans Voster‚ Carlos Bonaficio and Patrick Gillingham appeared on charges of corruption‚ fraud and money laundering.

They‚ along with two others‚ have been linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.