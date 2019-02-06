Hawks nab high-profile officials over 'fraudulent' Bosasa tenders

The Hawks have arrested seven people on allegations of money-laundering and fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Wednesday that the “sweeping high-profile arrests” followed a lengthy investigation involving R1.6bn said to have been misappropriated in tenders between Bosasa and the correctional services department.

The suspects are aged between 50 and 78 and the tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its affiliated or subsidiary companies.

“It is alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel. One of the suspects is currently overseas, however, he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges,” said Mulaudzi.

Five of the suspects were expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.