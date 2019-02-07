South Africa’s former prisons boss‚ Linda Mti‚ was granted bail of R20‚000 in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mti‚ who arrived from the Eastern Cape‚ handed himself over to police at the Pretoria police station.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said earlier that an agreement had been reached between Mti's lawyers and the Hawks for him to hand himself over.

He was listed as a suspect by the Hawks along with former Bosasa chief operations officer and state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi‚ former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder.