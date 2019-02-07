South Africa’s former prisons boss Linda Mti‚ once custodian of the country’s law-breakers‚ allegedly enjoyed free flights‚ accommodation and even had a traffic fine paid in exchange for his role in tenders awarded to Bosasa.

According to the draft charge sheet at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria‚ Mti scored benefits worth nearly R1m.

The charge sheet showed that between May 2004 and July 2015‚ Mti received gratifications including car rentals‚ local flight tickets and accommodation at local hotels to the value of R975‚637.22.

The charge sheet states that Mti‚ who was a public officer employed by the correctional services department‚ directly or indirectly accepted or agreed to accept unauthorised gratifications from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder. He also scored from Bosasa and two other companies‚ Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing.

The three companies are named in the court papers.